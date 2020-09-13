Chhattisgarh CM flags of 'Corona Vijay Rath' to create awareness, distribute masks, sanitizers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday flagged off 'Corona Vijay Rath' here to create awareness regarding COVID-19 and also distribute masks and sanitizers free of cost.

Speaking to media, Baghel said, "Corona Vijay Rath started today from Raipur. These six vehicles will cover Raipur city and will distribute masks and sanitizer free of cost. These vehicles will also help create public awareness regarding COVID-19." "We need everybody's cooperation to defeat this pandemic. If one has a cold and coughs then the person should get tested. This is not a disease that we can't fight but, if you have sugar, heart-related disease, or cancer, it gets risky for a person. So we should not be careless and follow protocols," the Chief Minister said.

He added, Besides the state's government's own efforts, several social organizations are working with the government and helping it in combating COVID-19. (ANI)