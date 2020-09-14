Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life term for two for killing woman, minor sons for practising witchcraft

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced two men to life imprisonment on Monday for killing a woman and her two minor sons over three years ago on the suspicion of their being involved in witchcraft. Rairangpur additional district and sessions judge A R Pattnaik also slapped a fine of Rs 10000 on each of the two convicted.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:42 IST
Life term for two for killing woman, minor sons for practising witchcraft

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced two men to life imprisonment on Monday for killing a woman and her two minor sons over three years ago on the suspicion of their being involved in witchcraft. Rairangpur additional district and sessions judge A R Pattnaik also slapped a fine of Rs 10000 on each of the two convicted. Failure to pay the penalty would keep them behind the bars for an additional six months.

The two - Arjun Sinku (27) and Gurucharan Karua (22) had killed Rinki Sinku (35) and her two minor sons Jagannath (10) and Jasamanta (3) with sharp weapons on July 18, 2017 in Jhipabandh village in the district as they suspected that she practised witchcraft. The two were subsequently arrested by the police and booked under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

The ADJ held the two guilty on the basis of eyewitness accounts and statements of villagers..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar appointed Executive Director, World Bank

Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank, Washington, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday said. Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state Haryana. He is t...

CBI books Mumbai-based Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd for cheating SBI to the tune of Rs 338 cr

The CBI has booked Mumbai-based Ess Dee Aluminium Limited EDAL along with its chairman and directors for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 338.52 crore to the State Bank of India, officials said on Monday. After filing the FIR, the CBI conduct...

1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 1,966 more recoveries in Bihar

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rose to 90.91 per cent on Monday from 89.99 per cent just two days ago, with 1,966 more people having been cured of the disease in the state, a health department official said. The total number of recover...

EU is trying to impose its state aid regime on Britain, says trade minister

British trade minister Liz Truss accused the European Union on Monday of essentially trying to impose its state aid regime on Britain, something she said was unacceptable. Hailing a Britain-Japan trade deal that was announced in principle l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020