UK lawmaker to lead competition review in light of pandemic, Brexit

UK lawmaker to lead competition review in light of pandemic, BrexitReuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:18 IST
Britain's finance ministry said a review of the country's competition rules would consider ways they might change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of the Brexit transition period.
A member of parliament, John Penrose, will lead the review, the finance ministry said.
The government previously launched the Digital Markets Taskforce, which will look at unlocking competition in digital markets.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- William Schomberg
- Kate Holton
- COVID-19