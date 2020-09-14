Left Menu
UK lawmaker to lead competition review in light of pandemic, Brexit

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:18 IST
Britain's finance ministry said a review of the country's competition rules would consider ways they might change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of the Brexit transition period.

A member of parliament, John Penrose, will lead the review, the finance ministry said.

The government previously launched the Digital Markets Taskforce, which will look at unlocking competition in digital markets.

