EU presses China on investment accord, fair competition - Merkel
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:35 IST
European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to speed up negotiations to conclude a China-EU investment, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that competition with China must be fair.
"We put on pressure ... to make progress on the investment agreement," Merkel told reporters following a video summit with Xi.
"Overall, cooperation with China must be based on certain principles - reciprocity, fair competition. We are different social systems, but while we are committed to multilateralism, it must be rules-based," she added.
