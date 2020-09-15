Cong MP Rajeev Satav gives Zero hour notice in RS over reservation for Marathas

Congress MP Rajeev Satav on Tuesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing the attention of Central government on the reservation of Maratha community'. The monsoon session of Parliament had commenced on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid coronavirus. This notice by the Congress MP comes after the Supreme Court on September 9 had directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the State this year and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench. (ANI)