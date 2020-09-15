Left Menu
Left MPs protest against Centre's 'anti-farmers policies'

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House premises, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies'.

Updated: 15-09-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 11:22 IST
Left MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House premises, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies'. "Government in the name of COVID is unleashing an attack on democracy, Parliament, and institutions under the Constitution. So Left parties, CPI, CPI-M we came here to register our protest," CPI MP Binoy Viswam told ANI.

CPI-M's MP KK Rajesh said, "All the three ordinances are against the interest of the farmers and they are promulgated to save the interest of corporates. Thay is why we are opposed to it," Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had termed the agriculture ordinances rolled out by the center as "black" ordinances and said that these are a fatal attack on the farming community.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana are protesting against the recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated three ordinances to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce. The President promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020.

