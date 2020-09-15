Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish assures PM timely completion of all central govt schemes in Bihar

Besides, it would also expedite other central government schemes being implemented under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and other programmes in the state, Kumar said. Prime Minister inaugurated two sewage treatment plants (STP)- one each at Beur and Karmalichak in Patna- which would treat the water before releasing them in river Ganga to help prevent the river getting polluted.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:03 IST
Nitish assures PM timely completion of all central govt schemes in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating and laying stones of seven urban infrastructure schemes worth Rs 541 crore and assured him that the state government would complete all the projects on time. Besides, it would also expedite other central government schemes being implemented under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and other programmes in the state, Kumar said.

Prime Minister inaugurated two sewage treatment plants (STP)- one each at Beur and Karmalichak in Patna- which would treat the water before releasing them in river Ganga to help prevent the river getting polluted. Modi also inaugurated water supply schemes for Chapra and Siwan town where 81,000 an 58,000 people will be benefited from the water supply under AMRUT Mission.

Besides, foundation stones were laid for two water supply schemes- one each for Munger and Jamalpur (in Munger). PM also laid stone for Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Scheme, being built under Namami Gange.

Prominent among those who graced the occasion included- Governor Phagu Chauhan, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a host of other MPs, MLAs who were digitally connected from different places. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that STPs being built under Namami Gange project are necessary in order to protect rivers especially Ganga from getting polluted.

"Its not a small thing. Drainage water is treated before releasing them into the river. Its a big thing. Today, two STPs- one each at Beur and Karmalichak are being inaugurated by the PM who laid the stones for these STPs on October 14, 2017," Kumar said. The treated water will be released in the rivers once all STPs become functional in the state, he added.

Kumar reminiscenced his college and childhood days while talking about Ganga and said "I was born at Bakhtiarpur in Patna district. We used to go to take bath in the Ganga on Sunday when schools were closed. "There was wonderful flow of clean water then. We used to take a bucket of water to home for drinking purposes. But, slowly and gradually the situation in terms of pollution in Ganga worsened with the time and increase in population.

Stating that the water should be utilised and not misutilised, the CM said that people are using drinking water being made available to them under Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme for bathing their buffalos and irrigation purpose after which he had to ask them publicly not to misuse water meant for drinking. Under the scheme pure drinking water is being provided to all households in Bihar.

Since the Prime Minister had mentioned about the scheme Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal on September 10 while inaugurating Rs 294 crore relating to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in Bihar, Kumar said "80 per cent of the work under the scheme has been completed and the remaining work will be finished by the end of October this year." "We (state government) are getting all types of support from you (the central government) in every field," Kumar told the PM. Praising the river development scheme, Kumar said that this is a good scheme for which a foundation stone has been laid by the PM for developing the ghats along Burhi Gandak river in Muzaffarpur as it would attract people to visit the river side.

Kumar recalled his engineering college days when he used to sit on the banks of Ganga as the college was situated along the river. People are much more aware now with regard to environment which is evident from the fact that 5.16 crore people came in support for forming 18,000 km long human chain across the state in support of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali (Water-Life-Greenery) campaign, Kumar said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Greek PM says time for European solidarity to be expressed in practice

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that Europe needs to show practical solidarity with Greece on the migration issue. Its time for Europes support to pass from words into actions, to be expressed in tangible solidarity...

Putin opponent Navalny posts photo from hospital, says he can breathe by himself

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently following his suspected poisoning last month. Hi...

Bills amending tourism, war awards acts passed in HP Assembly

Bills amending tourism and war awards acts were passed in Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the seventh day of the ongoing monsoon session on Tuesday. &#160; The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development and Registration Amendment Bill, 2020 and H...

Maha: Girl recovers from COVID-19 & dengue co-infection

Doctors of a Pune-based hospital claimed to have successfully treated a 10-year-old girl who had co-infection of COVID-19 and dengue. They also claimed this is among the first cases of co-infection of COVID-19 and dengue reported among chil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020