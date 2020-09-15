Kremlin says no exceptions for Belarus in repaying $1.5 bln loan
The Kremlin on Tuesday said no exceptions would be made for Minsk in how it repays a $1.5 billion loan, agreed between President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the loan would have to be serviced like any other. He said relations between Belarus and Russia remained closely united and brotherly, something Russia hoped would continue.
He added that the two men had discussed energy supplies between their countries, but declined to give further details.
