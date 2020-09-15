JK, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream of the country after Art 370 scrapped: govt

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, the government told Lok Sabha Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said the benefits of all central laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country are now available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir too.

After the constitutional changes and reorganisation of the erstwhile state of J&K, the two union territories have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation, he said in a written reply to a question. Reddy said the change has brought about socioeconomic development in both the new UTs.

These changes empowered people, removed unjust laws, brought in equity and fairness to those discriminated against for ages. These changes are ushering both the new Union Territories towards the path of peace and progress, he said..