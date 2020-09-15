Court grants bail to accused who allegedly beat up ex-Navy officer in Mumbai

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to all six persons accused of allegedly beating up a former Navy officer, according to Kamlesh Yadav, the advocate representing four of the six accused. Earlier, the court had sent them to judicial custody.

The bail was granted on a bond of Rs 15,000 each. The court also said that they will have to appear before the police whenever they are summoned. Recently, Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai for forwarding a message.

Earlier in the day, Sharma met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and demanded strict action against the accused. Yesterday, a protest took place outside Samta Nagar Police station in Kandivali where the matter has been registered. Republican Party of India (RPI) workers protested against the state government and Mumbai Police over the issue.

The protesters demanded strict against Shiv Sena leaders and that an attempt to murder section to be added in the FIR against them. (ANI)