U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminum if imports stay within limits
In a statement, the agency said it had determined after consultations with the Canadian government that aluminum imports from Canada were expected to "normalize" to 70,000 to 83,000 tons per month in the last four months of 2020.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:56 IST
The Trump administration has reached an agreement with Canada to limit imports of raw Canadian aluminum into the United States, allowing duty-free shipments of the metal to resume retroactive to Sept. 1, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday.
USTR had reimposed a 10% tariff on non-alloyed, unwrought aluminum from Canada in August after a surge in imports across the northern U.S. border. In a statement, the agency said it had determined after consultations with the Canadian government that aluminum imports from Canada were expected to "normalize" to 70,000 to 83,000 tons per month in the last four months of 2020.
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Trump
- United States
- US Trade Representative
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, saying his life was likely in danger
AstraZeneca's vaccine has reached Phase 3 clinical trials in US: Trump
Authorities have arrested over 200 protesters in various US cities: Donald Trump
Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha
New focus for campaign: Will Biden or Trump keep you safer?