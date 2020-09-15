3,215 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 3,215 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 31,156, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

A total of 2,532 recoveries were also reported in the state today. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 49-lakh mark today. The total case count of 49,30,237 includes 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)