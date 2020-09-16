Left Menu
More than 60 LGBT, intersex people killed in Colombia in first eight months of 2020 At least 63 members of Colombia's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community were killed in the first eight months of this year, the Andean country's human rights ombudsman said on Tuesday, while other acts of violence also increased.

16-09-2020
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Bahrain King Hamad affirms to President Trump peace is a strategic option for kingdom- BNA

Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa affirmed to U.S. president Donald Trump in a phone call on Tuesday that peace is a strategic option for the kingdom of Bahrain and its vision is based on dialogue, cooperation and coexistence between peoples, state news agency BNA reported. Dozens of children injured in New Zealand after school bus collides with train

Dozens of children were injured in New Zealand on Wednesday after a school bus collided with a train at a level crossing in the North Island town of Bunnythorpe. The police said in a statement that none of the children had been seriously injured but some were being treated for minor injuries. In break with past, UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday to normalize ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a longstanding taboo, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the White House ceremony, capping a dramatic month when first the UAE and then Bahrain agreed to reverse decades of ill will without a resolution of Israel's dispute with the Palestinians. Putin opponent Navalny posts photo from hospital, plans to return to Russia

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. The photo - the strongest evidence yet of Navalny's advancing recovery after emerging from a coma last week - was swiftly followed by confirmation from his press spokeswoman that he planned to return to Russia. EU calls for U.N. monitoring of Belarus rights abuses: document

The European Union is calling for close monitoring of the human rights situation in Belarus by the U.N. human rights chief, adding to pressure on Minsk following what it calls a "fraudulent election", a draft document showed on Tuesday. The resolution seen by Reuters will be brought before the U.N. human rights council in Geneva as members prepare to hold an urgent debate on Friday on alleged human rights violations in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko won re-election last month to perpetuate 26 years in power. Peru Congress votes against ouster of economy minister Alva

Peruvian lawmakers voted against a proposed ouster of the president's star economy minister on Tuesday, defusing some of the political turmoil that has rocked the Andean country as it struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote is a reprieve for María Antonieta Alva, a 35-year-old, Harvard-trained public official, after 73 lawmakers voted against the censure motion over her handling of the economy during the pandemic, leaving it short of the required threshold. More than 60 LGBT, intersex people killed in Colombia in first eight months of 2020

At least 63 members of Colombia's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community were killed in the first eight months of this year, the Andean country's human rights ombudsman said on Tuesday, while other acts of violence also increased. Among those killed were 17 transgender women, 12 gay men, six lesbian women and one transgender man, as well as others whose sexual orientation and gender identity could not be specified, although they belonged to the LGBT and intersex community, the organization said. Pompeo to visit Brazil border as U.S. ramps up pressure on Maduro

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Brazilian city of Boa Vista near the border with Venezuela on Friday to meet with Venezuelan migrants, U.S. and Brazilian officials said on Tuesday, as Washington steps up pressure to oust its leftist President Nicolas Maduro. His Sept. 17-20 trip will also take in Venezuela's other neighbors Colombia, Suriname and Guyana to meet their leaders, the State Department said. India pushes tonnes of supplies to disputed China border ahead of winter

From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, India's military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China. In recent months, one of India's biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said. Staying home: Drop in foreign students bad omen for Canada's labor market

Travel restrictions and a shift to online learning has dramatically cut the number of international students expected to attend Canadian universities and colleges this fall, and the decline will ripple through Canada's labor market. New study permits for foreign students issued by Canada fell by 22.3% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same period of 2019, amid strict COVID-19 border controls that have blocked many new foreign students from entering Canada.

