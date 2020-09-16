No data of alleged harassment by cops during COVID-19 lockdown maintained by Centre: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that since police and public order are State subjects, the Centre has no records of complaints, FIRs, regarding harassment/injury or death of individuals by police measures while enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, Minister of State (MoS) Home G Kishan Reddy, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said "Police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of Constitution of India. Hence, the actions are taken by the respective State government."

It also added that the data pertaining to complaints and cases/FIR registered regarding such incidents are "not maintained centrally." Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge had questioned the Centre whether it had any details of "excessive police measures leading to harassment/injury or death of individuals in enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown and the action taken against such police personnel who have carried out such acts.

The COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown was imposed in the last week of March. The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till October 1. (ANI)