China says it hopes Japan will not develop official ties with Taiwan

China says it hopes Japan will not develop official ties with TaiwanReuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:14 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China hopes Japan will refrain from developing official ties with Taiwan.
Spokesman Wang Wenbin was asked at a news briefing about China's views on Japan's new defence minister, who has close ties with Taiwan. He said China hoped to enhance cooperation with Japan.
