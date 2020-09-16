Centre extends facilities to religious minorities people from Pakistan, Bangladesh living in India: MHA

The Centre has extended various facilities to many people belonging to religious minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have come to India and are staying on long-term Visas, Union Minister Nityananda Rai said here on Wednesday. The Minister of State (MoS), Home, said this in reply to a written query by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Desai had asked whether a large number of people from minority religions in Pakistan and Bangladesh had taken shelter in India and if so, what were the facilities given by the Centre to them. "A large number of persons belonging to minority communities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians have come to India and are staying on Long Term Visa (LTV). Government has extended various facilities to such persons living in India on LTV," Rai's reply read.

He further added that the facilities include grant of LTV for five years at a time, allowing their children to take admission in schools and colleges. Allowing them to get employment in private sector jobs, purchase of accommodation, re-entry to India, among others are also extended to them by the Centre. Rai further clarified that such persons have not been included in the voter list as "Only Indian citizens are eligible to be included in the voter list", and added that the state-wise breakup of Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals staying in India on LTV is not maintained centrally.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till October 1. (ANI)