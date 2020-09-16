Ghaziabad SSP undertakes major reshuffle at grassroots level of policing

In a major district-level reshuffle of police officials, 22 sub-inspectors heading various police posts have been transferred and one police outpost, an official said on Wednesday. The action was taken to improve the grassroots-level of policing and night patrolling to control the crime, said Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

These police posts and outposts, police establishments below police station-level, are in various sensitive parts of the city and the district’s rural areas, he added. Earlier on September 6, SHO Anil Kumar Shahi of Sahibabad police station was attached to the police lines, considered a punishment posting.

Three days later, Shahi was suspended for not taking any action against the culprits of murders, he said. The delinquent SHO was suspended after inspection of the Sahibabad police station, said Naithani.

During the reshuffle, two sub-inspectors and seven other policemen were also reinstated from suspension, he added..