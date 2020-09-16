Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onion exporters hope Centre will allow some relaxation

The export community also expects that the Bangalore Rose variety of onion, which is not much popular in the country, will be removed from the purview of the ban order, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) director general Ajay Sahai said. Hundreds of onion laden trucks are now stranded at several border land ports in West Bengal such as Mahadipur in Malda district, and Gojadanga and Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district bordering Bangladesh.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:37 IST
Onion exporters hope Centre will allow some relaxation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two days after the Centre banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, exporters are hopeful that the government would allow some relaxation for those orders which have already been booked, an official said on Wednesday. The export community also expects that the Bangalore Rose variety of onion, which is not much popular in the country, will be removed from the purview of the ban order, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) director general Ajay Sahai said.

Hundreds of onion laden trucks are now stranded at several border land ports in West Bengal such as Mahadipur in Malda district, and Gojadanga and Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district bordering Bangladesh. "The sudden ban has caused problems for us. India is the largest supplier of onion in our country. The retail price has shot up to Tk 70 from Tk 50 within a day and is likely to rise further," a Bangaladeshi importer said.

Sahai said that the government has been apprised of the problems of the exporters. "We are expecting some relaxation for orders that have already been booked. The government may also allow export of the Bangalore Rose variety," he said.

The government move to ban onion export was aimed at increasing availability and curbing prices of the commodity in the domestic market. Meanwhile, Mahadipur Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Welfare Association secretary Bhupati Mondal said that around 400 trucks carrying onion meant for Bangladesh have been stranded in the border land port in Malda district.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Preity Zinta says she's 'super excited' to come out of quarantine

Super excited to come out of quarantine, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared a short video stating that she went through a COVID-19 test, and hopes the report comes out as negative. The Kya Kehna actor posted a video on Instagram from he...

DMK, Congress oppose amendments to banking regulation law

The Congress and DMK were among the Opposition parties that opposed the Banking Regulation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, raising concerns that the proposed legislation will infringe upon the rights of states. The bill, which...

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao. Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towa...

U.S. charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged five Chinese residents and two Malaysian businessmen in a wide-ranging hacking effort.Federal prosecutors said five Chinese nationals had been charged with hacking more than 100 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020