British PM Johnson does not want second national coronavirus lockdown
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to see a second national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would be completely wrong for Britain and be financially disastrous. "I don't want a second national lockdown," he told a parliamentary committee.Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:57 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to see a second national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would be completely wrong for Britain and be financially disastrous.
"I don't want a second national lockdown," he told a parliamentary committee. "I think it would be completely wrong for this country and we are going to do everything in our power to prevent it ... I very much doubt that the financial consequences would be anything but disastrous."
