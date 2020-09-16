UK says Russian spies almost certainly behind Navalny poisoning

Britain's foreign minister said on Wednesday that it was hard to see any plausible explanation for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny other than that it was an attack carried out by the Russian intelligence services.

"From the UK's point of view, very difficult to see any plausible alternative explanation to this being carried out by the Russian intelligence services, but certainly the Russian government has a case to answer," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in Washington.