Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus president ready for talks 'without threats' in Turkey row

to be effective, it needs to be clearly defined based on international law, without blackmail or threats," Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said after talks with European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits. Anastasiades said Turkey's move to extend the Yavuz drilling ship's operations came at a time when the European Union, of which Cyprus is a member state, was trying to reduce tensions.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 17-09-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:23 IST
Cyprus president ready for talks 'without threats' in Turkey row
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

Cyprus is ready to talk with Turkey to resolve differences in a dispute over Mediterranean drilling rights, but only "without blackmail and threats", its president said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said nothing could justify the intimidation of Greece and Cyprus by Turkey, which has extended a drilling vessel's operations in disputed waters until Oct. 12. "Nicosia has been always ready for a dialogue but for that ... to be effective, it needs to be clearly defined based on international law, without blackmail or threats," Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said after talks with European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits.

Anastasiades said Turkey's move to extend the Yavuz drilling ship's operations came at a time when the European Union, of which Cyprus is a member state, was trying to reduce tensions. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he too was concerned by Turkey's move to extend the ship's operation.

"Turkey has a choice - it can engage with Europe constructively ... or it can choose to continue sort of these unilateral actions and face consequences," he said in an interview with the Economist. "All of us hope that the choice, the path is one of constructive engagement".

'NOT INTIMIDATION' EU leaders will look for ways to defuse tensions at a summit on Sept. 24-25.

"In view of the EU Council meeting next week, we underscored the importance of staying united on the messages (to Turkey) and determined to implement our decisions if the illicit actions continue," Anastasiades said. Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci told an online panel on EU-Turkey relations that the operations were in response to "unilateral actions" by Greek Cypriots and Greece.

"This is not intimidation, this is just to say that Turkey will continue to defend its own rights and also the rights of Turkish Cypriots," Kaymakci said. Cyprus was split in two after a 1974 Turkish invasion in response to a brief Greek-inspired coup. Turkey recognises the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north, but not the internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot government.

This government has long been at loggerheads with Turkey, which began drilling for oil and gas near Cyprus last year.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

Superb centuries from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell lifted Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday as the touring side clinched the one-day international series 2-1. The pair put on 212 runs for the sixth wicke...

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020