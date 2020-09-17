Left Menu
SC adjourns hearing till tomorrow on plea against telecast of show on 'UPSC Jihad'

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the telecast of programme 'Bindas Bol' on Sudarshan TV, which claims to expose 'Jihad' in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), to September 18.

17-09-2020
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the telecast of programme 'Bindas Bol' on Sudarshan TV, which claims to expose 'Jihad' in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), to September 18. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrahud, adjourned the hearing on the PIL for 12 noon tomorrow after senior lawyer Shyam Divan representing Sudarshan TV submitted that he has filed an affidavit in the matter.

"We have filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court. Although the petition was filed in August, I was given the copy only in September," Divan told the bench. The top court had on September 15 stayed the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme on "UPSC Jihad" till further orders. It had earlier decided to examine the larger issue of in the case, with respect to the balancing of free speech, with other constitutional values, including the fundamental right to equality and fair treatment for every segment of citizens.

The plea, filed by Firoz Iqbal Khan, sought directions against the telecast of the programme. During the hearing on September 15, senior lawyer Anoop George Chaudhari appeared for the petitioner and submitted that this is a prima facie case of violation of law adding that the Delhi High Court had earlier issued a notice after hearing the plea challenging the go-ahead given by the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry.

"If you read and hear the transcript, you will see that they say Muslims are infiltrating the civil services. They say how Muslim, OBCs are eating the share of other OBCs," Chaudhari had said. Advocate Sadan Farasat, the lawyer for one of the parties, had submitted that it is a clear vilification of the Muslim community. "Hate speech is what? It demeans one's individuals dignity and respect. It is demeaning one's dignity," Farasat had said. (ANI)

