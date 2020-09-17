Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onus on Pak to create conducive atmosphere to resolve issues peacefully: India

India on Thursday said it desires to have normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and issues, if any, between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:41 IST
Onus on Pak to create conducive atmosphere to resolve issues peacefully: India

India on Thursday said it desires to have normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and issues, if any, between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. At the same time, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere, including by taking "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India. The minister was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on India's policy towards Pakistan, and its foreign policy initiatives to counter that country on the issue of terrorism. He said India has consistently raised the issue of Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorism in bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms.

As a result of India's efforts, he said there is now enhanced concern globally on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the continuing activities of internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals like Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen etc. "India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. Our consistent position is that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence," he said. Muraleedharan said many terrorist entities and individuals, operating from Pakistan and engaged in terror activities in India, have been proscribed by the UN, the European Union and other countries. He also referred to a decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February to retain Pakistan in the 'Grey List' due to continuing terror financing related concerns.

"These vindicate India's consistent stand that internationally designated terrorist groups and individuals continue to operate from and raise financial resources with impunity in Pakistan, and use territories under its control for carrying out cross-border terrorism in India and elsewhere in South Asia," the minister said. He said India's call to condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestation and delink terror from religion has found greater acceptance among the international community, and is reflected in a number of outcome documents issued after bilateral and multilateral summits.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

Britain will ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels if it decides the European Union has not acted in good faith in talks on a trade deal, the government said.Britain also made a new ...

US restrictions on textile imports from China may augur well for India: ICRA

The US move to impose restrictions on import of certain products originating from Xinjiang autonomous region in China could benefit Indian textile exporters, according to investment information firm ICRA. The United States cited concerns on...

Chinese debt casts shadow over Maldives' economy

Chinese debt trap has cast a shadow over Maldivian economy with some estimates suggesting that island nation maybe owing huge amount to Beijing. China has faced criticism for its infrastructure projects in the developing countries, which ar...

20-year-old man abducts minor girl with promise of marriage

Coimbatore, Sep 17 PTI A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of abducting a minor girl here under the pretext of marrying her, police said. Acting on a complaint from her parents, the 13-year-old girl, gone missing over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020