Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till September 30

Prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people have been extended in Mumbai till September 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases, a police official said on Thursday. The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place in the city since lockdown began.

They were extended as per the August 31 guidelines about easing of lockdown issued by the Maharashtra government, and no new restrictions have been imposed, the official said. PTI DC KRK KRK