Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chopper scam: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 15 accused

According to the sources, the probe report filed on Friday details the alleged role played by Michel, Saxena and others in bringing bribes for politicians, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in India in the scam. The sources said that the agency, which had earlier this year sought sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma, has not named him as an accused since the request is not granted yet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:49 IST
Chopper scam: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 15 accused
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against British National Christian Michel James and businessman Rajeev Saxena in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. In its final report filed before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, the CBI has named both alleged middlemen Michel and Saxena, and 13 others.

The court is likely to take up the matter for consideration on September 21. According to the sources, the probe report filed on Friday details the alleged role played by Michel, Saxena and others in bringing bribes for politicians, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in India in the scam.

The sources said that the agency, which had earlier this year sought sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma, has not named him as an accused since the request is not granted yet. The agency told the court that it may file another supplementary charge sheet in the matter later.

The first charge sheet in the case was filed in September 2017 naming former IAF chief SP Tyagi and others. The agency had earlier told the court that "during the course of investigation, copies of classified/ secret official documents of Indian Air Force (IAF)/ Ministry of Defence (MoD) such as Operational Requirements for VVIP helicopters before issuance of Request of Proposal and other incriminating documents running into more than one lakh pages received from Italy and Switzerland." It had also said that a ''payment sheet'' recovered from Michel, prepared on his dictation, shows that an amount of "Euro 30 million was paid/ proposed to be paid to the officers of IAF, MoD, bureaucrats, politicians and family in India for showing favour in the VVIP helicopter deal." The applicant had entered into as many as five contracts through two of his firms to legitimise the illicit commission/ kickbacks on the procurement of VVIP helicopters by MoD, India, the CBI said.

"An amount of Euro 42.27 million was paid by the Westland Group Companies to the firms of the applicant as kickbacks/ bribes without undertaking any work against the receipt of such amount," it said. It said that out of the kickbacks received from AgustaWestland, Michel further made payments to various persons in India.

Michel was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 5 last year after his extradition from Dubai, while the ED took him into custody on December 22 last year. He is currently in judicial custody in both cases. Dubai-based businessman Saxena was extradited to India on January 31, 2019 in connection with the scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

While Michel is currently in judicial custody, Saxena is out on bail in the money laundering case filed by ED. ED had earlier arrested Saxena but he was later granted bail after the agency supported his plea to turn approver in the case.

The agencies had told the court that Michel made 24.25 million euros and 1,60,96,245 pounds from the now-scrapped AgustaWestland deal. The CBI has alleged that the deal signed in February 2010 to supply VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros caused an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the state exchequer.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan pledges deeper ties with US amid Chinese intrusion into island's air space

Amid Chinese intrusion into Taiwans air space, President Tsai Ing-wen has pledged deeper ties with the United States during the visit of Keith Krach, US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, to the nation. According to an official statement,...

KXIP ropes in a range of sponsors ahead of IPL

Kings XI Punjab have roped in a range of sponsors, including Ebixcash and fantasy sports Platform Dream11, for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. On board as the title sponsor is Ebixcash. While the principal sponsors for the fr...

COVID-19: LS floor leaders likely to meet later in the day to discuss curtailment of session

The government is contemplating curtailing the ongoing Monsoon Session in view of the rising COVID-19 cases amongst MPs, but nothing has been finalised so far, sources said on Saturday. The Lok Sabha floor leaders of different parties are l...

Economic package for J-K is a 'drop in the ocean': JKAP Chief Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP president Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that Rs 1,350 crore economic package for the newly formed Union Territory is not enough, stating that it is a drop in the ocean. Jammu and Kashmir economy needs a bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020