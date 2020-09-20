Thai protest leader says Sunday demonstration ending

A demonstration by thousands of protesters in the Thai capital Bangkok is ending on Sunday after demands for King Maha Vajiralongkorn were handed over to police, one of the protest leaders said.

Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak declared victory and told the crowd that the next protest would be on Thursday outside parliament. He also called for Thais to take leave on Oct. 14 and stay at home. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by William Mallard)