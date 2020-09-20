UP: Three held with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore on Nepal border

UP: Three held with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore on Nepal borderPTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:18 IST
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons, including a woman, with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore recovered from their possession in Sonauli area on the India-Nepal border here, a senior official said on Sunday
The accused identified as Dinesh Lodhi, Dipak Lodhi and Sangeeta Lodhi from Kailash Nagar of Maharajganj district were arrested on Saturday during a routine checking and 478 grams of the contraband was seized, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said
The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Sashastra Seema Bal
- Nepal
- India
- Sonauli
- Maharajganj
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation starts trial runs ahead of resumption of services
Uttarakhand: Leopard sighted in village along India-Nepal border
Tourists missing from `Nepal's Shimla' due to COVID-19
Nepali migrant workers start returning to work in India
Uttar Pradesh artisan hopeful after govt discusses to boost Indian toys manufacturing units