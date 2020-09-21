2120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistani, 99 Bangladeshi nationals granted Indian citizenship in last 3 years: MoS Home

Left Menu
Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that 2120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistani and 99 Bangladeshi nationals were granted Indian citizenship in the last three years.

21-09-2020
A view of the Indian Parliament. . Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that 2120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistani and 99 Bangladeshi nationals were granted Indian citizenship in the last three years. Rai informed this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

As the Opposition members continued their protest over the suspension of eight Members of Parliament (MP) on Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow (Tuesday) amid pandemonium. This was the fifth time the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday. (ANI)

