2120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistani, 99 Bangladeshi nationals granted Indian citizenship in last 3 years: MoS Home
Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that 2120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistani and 99 Bangladeshi nationals were granted Indian citizenship in the last three years.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:37 IST
Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that 2120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistani and 99 Bangladeshi nationals were granted Indian citizenship in the last three years. Rai informed this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
As the Opposition members continued their protest over the suspension of eight Members of Parliament (MP) on Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow (Tuesday) amid pandemonium. This was the fifth time the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday. (ANI)
