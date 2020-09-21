Man held for collecting nude photos of aspiring models by impersonating as woman on social media
Police said a 17-year-old girl had complained that she was contacted by one Rashi Goel on social media who introduced herself as a model looking for new models for an upcoming web series and asked for her normal and nude photographs for auditions. The girl sent her nude photographs to Goel, but she kept on asking for more.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:06 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man who used to pose as a female model by creating a fake account on social media and collect nude photos of women on the pretext of giving them a chance to audition for a web series, officials said on Monday. Police said a 17-year-old girl had complained that she was contacted by one Rashi Goel on social media who introduced herself as a model looking for new models for an upcoming web series and asked for her normal and nude photographs for auditions.
The girl sent her nude photographs to Goel, but she kept on asking for more. The girl then blocked Goel on the social media platform, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, the complainant was contacted by two persons, who sent her nude photos which she had sent to Goel, and threaten to make that photo viral on social media if she doesn't agree to their demands, he said.
Obscene photograph of the girl was also sent to two of her friends. The accused also sent her the screenshot of a profile created by using her name and her photograph, police said. "During the investigation, four social media IDs, created allegedly to contact victims, were identified. Later, Mam Chand was held from outside his residence in Sultanpuri," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said. Chand created several fake profiles on social media and targeted upcoming models. He was previously involved in a cheating case in Hissar in Haryana, the DCP said.
During interrogation, the accused claimed that he never met any victim. An audition form and objectionable photographs of victims was also found in the mobile phone of the accused, police said, adding three mobile phones and four SIM cards were seized from Chand.
