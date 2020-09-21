Left Menu
Development News Edition

Computerised over 16k lower courts, more than 51 lakh cases pending in HCs: Law Min

"Through computerisation of 16,845 district and subordinate courts and ICT enablement under the eCourts project phase-II, several services have been provided to litigants, lawyers and judiciary which facilitate expeditious delivery of judicial services," he said. Details of case registration, cause list, case status, daily orders and final judgments are available to litigants and advocates through eCourts web portal, Judicial Service Centres (JSC) in all computerized courts, eCourts Mobile App, email service, SMS push and SMS pull services and touch screen-based information kiosks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:11 IST
Computerised over 16k lower courts, more than 51 lakh cases pending in HCs: Law Min

The government has completed computerisation of 16,845 district and subordinate courts, Parliament was informed on Monday. Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad also said 51,52,921 cases were pending in high courts across the country.

In a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha, the minister said the government has released Rs 1,459.52 crore to various organisations involved in implementation of the project. This includes Rs 1,077.76 crore released to all high courts, out of which Rs 790.04 crore has been utilized till August 31, he said. In the 2020-21 fiscal, funds have been released for eSewa Kendras in high courts and district court complexes, equipment for VC cabins and connectivity in court complexes and creating help desk counters for efiling, he said. "As per information received from eCommittee of the Supreme Court of India, 16,845 courts have been computerised," Prasad said. "Through computerisation of 16,845 district and subordinate courts and ICT enablement under the eCourts project phase-II, several services have been provided to litigants, lawyers and judiciary which facilitate expeditious delivery of judicial services," he said.

Details of case registration, cause list, case status, daily orders and final judgments are available to litigants and advocates through eCourts web portal, Judicial Service Centres (JSC) in all computerized courts, eCourts Mobile App, email service, SMS push and SMS pull services and touch screen-based information kiosks. Prasad said currently, all stakeholders, including judicial officers, can access case status information in respect of over 13.75 crore pending and disposed cases and more than 12.68 crore orders, judgments pertaining to these computerized courts. Video conferencing facility has been enabled between 3,240 court complexes and 1,272 corresponding jails, the minister said.

"The eCommittee of the Supreme Court has designed and rolled out in the year 2018, an efiling system Version 1.0 and created a portal for this purpose (e-Filing.ecourts.gov.in). The portal enables electronic filing of legal papers. E-filing being the principal foundation for future technological enhancement in the Indian Judiciary, Version 1.0 is already available in high courts and district courts." Prasad said virtual courts have been rolled out to try traffic challan cases and have met with appreciable results. Presently there are seven such courts in six states -- two in Delhi and one each in Faridabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Pune, he said. "Environmentally friendly, these virtual courts enable adjudication of cases in a paperless manner with e-payment of the fine imposed. Litigants can file complaint electronically through e-filing, appear before a judge virtually and also pay the court fees or fine online. Over 16 lakhs cases have been handled by these seven virtual courts," the minister said.

In a reply to another query, the minister said that 51,52,921 cases were pending in high courts across the country, which included 36,770,89 civil cases and 14,758,32 criminal cases. In lower courts -- district and subordinate courts -- 3,44,73,068 cases were pending including 94,49,268 civil cases and 2,50,23,800 criminal cases.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Colts S Hooker (Achilles) out for season

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. Hooker sustained the injury Sunday late in the second quarter of in the Colts 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vi...

Pakistan spreading imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation: India at UNHRC

India at the United Nations during the 45th Session of the Human Rights Council on Monday accused Pakistan of spreading imposturous political propaganda which is full of disinformation and gratuitous references about Indias internal matters...

Stand together and build a just world, UN chief says in message for International Day of Peace

Antnio Guterres made the appeal in his message to mark the International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21 September.He described the deadly virus as a common enemy that is causing immense suffering, destroying livelihoods and exacerbat...

TV audience for Emmy awards sinks to new low

The television audience for Sundays Emmy awards dropped to a record low of 6.1 million viewers, according to data released by Walt Disney Cos ABC on Monday.A year ago, roughly 6.9 million people watched the show on ABC. Viewership for award...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020