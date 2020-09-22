Tone of Delhi violence conspirators' public utterances show affinity towards violence since 2019 election results: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police, in its latest chargesheet in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, has alleged that the tone and tenor of the public utterances of the key conspirators have shown a clear streak of affinity towards violence since the declaration of the 2019 parliamentary elections results. The chargesheet, filed in Delhi's Karkardooma court last week, said that the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gave the 'critical mass' that the key conspirators were looking for and added that it presented itself as the last opportunity to give shape to the streak of mental violence that had brought them closer than ever before.

"From the day the results of the 2019 Parliamentary elections were declared, the tone and tenor of the public utterances of the key conspirators of the present case has shown a clear streak of affinity towards violence which had started playing out in their minds. This affinity for violence as the only option left for reclaiming the lost turf for some and creating a new turf for some others was the bedrock on which bridges of minds were constructed," the chargesheet said. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had last week filed a chargesheet under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Arms Act in connection with the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi violence. The court has also taken the cognizance of the chargesheet.

The Delhi Police, in the chargesheet, said that whatever followed, the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year, was a result of this criminal conspiracy to commit violence which is nothing else but an unlawful act. The chargesheet mentioned that the violence took place during the period when US President Donald Trump was visiting India. The Delhi Police also explained the meaning of the meeting of minds in its chargesheet saying that the violence case has seen wide-ranging discussions on what this 'meeting of minds' was for.

"A section of observers and analysts have propagated the view that even if there was a meeting of minds, it was to join hands in democratically organizing political protests or to commit a lawful act which is also a constitutionally sanctified right," police said adding that "the manner in which this meeting of minds was executed and the 'means' were unlawful - causing 'mere roadblocks' which escalated into violent confrontations and full-scale riots". It said that the other theoretical construct of relevance is that the meeting of minds itself was to commit 'an unlawful act' and not to commit a lawful act using unlawful means. Stressing that there was a conspiracy to engineer riots is a substantive offense, the police have sought to initiate to prosecute the accused in the case.

The violence, which took place in the northeast area of the national capital between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act in February this year, led to the deaths of at least 53 people and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)