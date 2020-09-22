Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tone of Delhi violence conspirators' public utterances show affinity towards violence since 2019 election results: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police, in its latest chargesheet in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, has alleged that the tone and tenor of the public utterances of the key conspirators have shown a clear streak of affinity towards violence since the declaration of the 2019 parliamentary elections results.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:03 IST
Tone of Delhi violence conspirators' public utterances show affinity towards violence since 2019 election results: Delhi Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police, in its latest chargesheet in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, has alleged that the tone and tenor of the public utterances of the key conspirators have shown a clear streak of affinity towards violence since the declaration of the 2019 parliamentary elections results. The chargesheet, filed in Delhi's Karkardooma court last week, said that the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gave the 'critical mass' that the key conspirators were looking for and added that it presented itself as the last opportunity to give shape to the streak of mental violence that had brought them closer than ever before.

"From the day the results of the 2019 Parliamentary elections were declared, the tone and tenor of the public utterances of the key conspirators of the present case has shown a clear streak of affinity towards violence which had started playing out in their minds. This affinity for violence as the only option left for reclaiming the lost turf for some and creating a new turf for some others was the bedrock on which bridges of minds were constructed," the chargesheet said. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had last week filed a chargesheet under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Arms Act in connection with the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi violence. The court has also taken the cognizance of the chargesheet.

The Delhi Police, in the chargesheet, said that whatever followed, the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year, was a result of this criminal conspiracy to commit violence which is nothing else but an unlawful act. The chargesheet mentioned that the violence took place during the period when US President Donald Trump was visiting India. The Delhi Police also explained the meaning of the meeting of minds in its chargesheet saying that the violence case has seen wide-ranging discussions on what this 'meeting of minds' was for.

"A section of observers and analysts have propagated the view that even if there was a meeting of minds, it was to join hands in democratically organizing political protests or to commit a lawful act which is also a constitutionally sanctified right," police said adding that "the manner in which this meeting of minds was executed and the 'means' were unlawful - causing 'mere roadblocks' which escalated into violent confrontations and full-scale riots". It said that the other theoretical construct of relevance is that the meeting of minds itself was to commit 'an unlawful act' and not to commit a lawful act using unlawful means. Stressing that there was a conspiracy to engineer riots is a substantive offense, the police have sought to initiate to prosecute the accused in the case.

The violence, which took place in the northeast area of the national capital between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act in February this year, led to the deaths of at least 53 people and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Russia detains Siberian sect leader over allegations he harmed followers

Russian security forces detained a prominent mystic and other leaders of the Church of the Last Testament sect in a remote part of Siberia on Tuesday over allegations they had damaged followers health, police said.The Investigative Committe...

FTSE flat, mid caps hit as PM readies new restrictions

Londons FTSE 100 struggled to recover from its worst sell-off in three months on Tuesday, and domestically-focused mid-cap stocks fell, as investors awaited details of new curbs that will deliver another blow to Britains coronavirus-weakene...

Congress to launch nationwide stir against farm bills from Sept 24

The Congress will launch a nationwide agitation from September 24 against the Central government for passing the farm bills, said the party after a meeting of all general secretaries of All India Congress Committee AICC on Monday. Speaking ...

Android 10 update rolled out for LG G8X ThinQ

LG has started rolling out the Android 10 update with LG UX 9.0 to the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India with other devices to shortly follow. The latest Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 update brings new intuitive control, improved visibility, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020