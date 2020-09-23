Left Menu
Goa Lokayukta orders action against cop for not filing FIR

Lokayukta Justice (Rtd) P K Misra issued the order last week based on a complaint filed by businessman Jasvinder Singh against inspector Nolasco Raposo of Calangute police. Singh had filed complaint before Lokayukta against the state chief secretary and Raposo alleging that the police officer has refused to file an FIR over his complaint.

The Goa Lokayukta has directed that the state government or Director General of Police should take a disciplinary action against a police inspector for not filing a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint of trespass and theft filed by a businessman.

Singh had filed complaint before Lokayukta against the state chief secretary and Raposo alleging that the police officer has refused to file an FIR over his complaint. In August last year, Singh had approached the police with a complaint of trespass, criminal breach of trust, theft and damage to property, naming two accused and some other unknown persons.

In the order issued on September 16, the Lokayukta stated that since theft and trespassing are cognisable offences, the policeman was bound to register an FIR and at that stage, he was not supposed to make a preliminary inquiry relating to veracity or otherwise of the allegation contained in the FIR as per a Supreme Court order. The Lokayukta further stated that not only in this case, but almost in every case, police officers were violating such direction of the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court and inspector generals of police and director generals of police are not bothered to initiate any disciplinary proceedings against such officers.

Referring to the current complaint, the Lokayukta said that Raposo has "clearly violated" the direction contained in order by the SC's Constitution bench and appropriate disciplinary proceedings must be initiated against him. The question as to whether such an officer should be suspended and/or transferred should be considered by the DGP or the state government, it added.

