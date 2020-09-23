Left Menu
Development News Edition

Programme code violation by Sudarshan TV, issued show cause notice, Centre tells SC

“During the course of the hearing today, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India stated that the Central Government has, in exercise of the power conferred upon it by sub-section (3) of Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995, issued a notice to show cause dated September 23, to ‘Sudarshan News’,” the bench said in its order. It said that since the notice is stated to be ‘returnable’ on September 28, Mehta has requested the Court to defer the hearing in the present case so as to enable the central government to take a considered view of the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:25 IST
Programme code violation by Sudarshan TV, issued show cause notice, Centre tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has prima facie found violation of the programme code by Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ show and has issued a notice to the channel. The top court said that the steps taken by the government in pursuance to the show cause notice against the channel will be subject to the orders of the court.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that Sudarshan TV has to give reply to the show cause notice by September 28, failing which an ex parte decision will be taken. “During the course of the hearing today, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India stated that the Central Government has, in exercise of the power conferred upon it by sub-section (3) of Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995, issued a notice to show cause dated September 23, to ‘Sudarshan News’,” the bench said in its order.

It said that since the notice is stated to be ‘returnable’ on September 28, Mehta has requested the Court to defer the hearing in the present case so as to enable the central government to take a considered view of the matter. Since the notice has been issued today, the hearing is deferred to October 5, the court said.

It added: “The notice shall be dealt with in accordance with law and the Central Government shall submit a report to this Court indicating the outcome of the notice. “Since the notice has been issued during the pendency of these proceedings, further steps in pursuance of the notice to show cause shall be subject to the result of the present proceedings and to such orders as may be passed by this Court.” The top court also said that its interim order of September 15, 2020 (injuncting the telecast of remaining episodes of the programme) shall continue to remain in operation pending further orders.

During the brief hearing, Mehta said that the four page notice to the channel has sought an explanation on various points regarding violation of the programme code and why action should not be taken against it. The detailed notice under Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995 has been issued today itself, showing facts that are, according to the government, prima facie not in accordance with the programme code, he said. The bench observed that if the case wasn’t heard by the court then all episodes would have been aired by now. At the outset, it asked intervenors in the matter to file written submissions, if any. On September 21, the top court had pondered over the nature and extent of its order regulating 'Bindas Bol' programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims in bureaucracy saying it did not want to “curtail” freedom of speech as the programme has “public interest” involved on issues of “foreign funding” and “reservation”. The apex court, which has already imposed the pre-telecast ban on episodes of 'UPSC Jehad' on a plea raising grievances against it on grounds including hate speech, was irked over the fact that the channel, in his affidavit, has named one English news Channel for running two shows on Hindu terror earlier.   “Why have you said about the programmes (of the English news channel)? Who asked about your opinion about the programmes,” it had said. Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, had said that his affidavit contained reference of the English Channel and their programmes on Hindu terror as he was asked earlier as to why the 'UPSC Jehad' episodes have “shown Muslim men in skull caps and wearing greens”. The bench then said: “Does this mean that every time, the judges asked questions you will shoot your mouth with your views? If that is the case then judges will stop asking questions. You are not supposed to file affidavits on all the questions which judges ask. Judges ask questions to elicit a better response.” On being told by the petitioners that the episodes have violated the programme code under cable TV rules, the top court pondered over the extent of control and curb which can be imposed by it through its orders. “This programme ('Bindas Bol') has public interest involved on (issues of) foreign funding or on reservation. If we are to issue injunction (stay) then what kind of injunction will be like, whether it should be a blanket injunction. There is also public interest involved with it,” the bench had observed.

The top court had observed that constitutional values, human dignity are needed to be protected but the court cannot “become the enforcers of programme code”. Earlier, the top court had questioned Sudarshan TV over its programme asking whether the media can be allowed to “target whole set of communities”.   It had asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Broadcasters Association to give suggestions for strengthening the “self-regulating mechanism” of NBA for electronic media..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Work from home culture to continue even after pandemic ends: Bill Gates

The work from home culture has worked well and many companies will continue with the system even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday. Various parts of the world have been under strict...

UK's Sunak to set out future of job support programme on Thursday

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out the future of the countrys coronavirus job support programme on Thursday, just weeks before the 52 billion pound 66 billion programme is set to expire at the end of October. The Coronavirus ...

Myanmar envoy calls on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Myanmars Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung on Wednesday called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed ways to boost ties. In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said they discussed way...

Climate change is a real thing, action plan needed: Aaditya

As Mumbai once again gets flooded due to heavy rains, Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said climate change has become a real thing and stressed on undertaking mitigation measures as part of a larger action pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020