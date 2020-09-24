Three ministers dropped from Manipur's Council of Ministers

Acting on the recommendations of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Governor Najma Heptullah on Thursday accepted the dropping of three ministers from the Council of Ministers in the State. The three leaders dropped from the Council of Ministers are Minister for Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, V Hangkhalian, Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation, Nemcha Kipgen, and Minister for Education, Labour and Employment, Radheshyam Singh.

"With reference to your letter dated September 23, 2020, I have accepted the dropping of the following Ministers from the Council of Ministers as proposed therein," the Governor's letter to Chief Minister N Biren Singh read. The Chief Minister had earlier this month discussed the proposed changes with the party's central leadership, according to reports.

Singh is now likely to induct some new Ministers in his Cabinet. Earlier in August, the Chief Minister had won the confidence motion via voice vote in the Assembly.

With the vote, Singh retained the BJP-led coalition government in the State by winning 28-16 in the House. (ANI)