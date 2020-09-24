Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee launches 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab's Ferozepur against farm bills
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Thursday launched their 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab's Ferozepur in protest against the farm bills.ANI | Ferozpur (Punjab) | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:17 IST
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Thursday launched their 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab's Ferozepur in protest against the farm bills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. Almost all opposition parties are demanding that the bills should be sent to the select committee of the House.
"The agriculture-related bills are anti-farmer. We are opposing them and will oppose them strongly in Rajya Sabha on Sunday," a Congress Rajya Sabha MP told ANI. All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said TMC will oppose the bills in Rajya Sabha.(ANI)
