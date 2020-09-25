Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear on Sep 29 plea of C’garh govt for witness examination on 'Jheeram Ghati' naxal attack

The Supreme Court Friday said it would hear on September 29 the plea of Chhattisgarh government against the refusal for examining of additional witnesses by the Judicial Commission set up to probe the 2013 Jheeram Ghati naxal attack in which in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were killed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:09 IST
SC to hear on Sep 29 plea of C’garh govt for witness examination on 'Jheeram Ghati' naxal attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday said it would hear on September 29 the plea of the Chhattisgarh government against the refusal for examining additional witnesses by the Judicial Commission set up to probe the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were killed. The state government had challenged the orders of Chhattisgarh High Court dismissing its plea seeking direction to the Special Judicial Enquiry Commission to examine the additional witnesses in the case. On May 25, 2013, Naxals had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders in Jheeram valley in the Darbha area of Bastar district, killing 29 people, including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of opposition Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that it would take up the matter for hearing on September 29. The bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah was told by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi that the commission had rejected the request to record the testimony of six crucial witnesses and closed the probe. He said the commission had even refused to summon B K Ponwar, director of Jungle Warfare Training School, Kanker for recording his evidence as an expert and rejected the prayer of the State to examine him and closed the proceedings. "No one from the list of six witnesses has been examined by the commission," he said, adding that the additional terms of reference of the commission were given and it was accepted in September 2019. Singhvi contended that what happened to these additional terms of reference as the examination of old witnesses continued and the fact-finding commission did not examine the additional witnesses. The bench observed that Singhvi's arguments on facts were not correct and said, "Your argument that the commission started working in September is not correct". Chhattisgarh advocate general SC Verma also appeared in the matter. In the appeal filed through standing counsel Sumeer Sodhi, the state government said that the High Court bench at Bilaspur on January 29 had refused to interfere with a single judge order passed on December 12, 2019, had dismissed the plea for the examination of additional witnesses. It said that on October 11, 2019, the commission has rejected the prayer of the state to examine more witnesses and has closed the inquiry proceedings without examining the said witnesses who are relevant for the purpose and objective with which the commission was constituted. "It is submitted that the commission adopted a very narrow approach while deciding upon the prayer of the petitioner and rejected the same on the ground that inquiry commission was established in the year 2013 and the period of inquiry stretched up to almost six years. It was further observed that several opportunities were given to the parties to adduce evidence," the plea said. The state government said that the High Court failed to observe the purpose and intent of constituting an inquiry commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. "The High Court and the Enquiry Commission failed to appreciate that the commission was constituted for inquiring a matter of great public importance involving the security and the safety of the people of Chhattisgarh and also finding out the reach cause behind the fatal ambush and massacre of senior political leaders of the then opposition party that too at the time when the assembly elections were going to take place," the plea said. The government said that the Commission adopted an "extremely narrow approach" while adjudicating upon the prayers of the petitioner and completely ignored the purpose and spirit of section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act. The deadly ambush by heavily armed Naxals took place when the political campaigning for the then assembly elections was on and the Congress leaders were returning after taking part in a 'Parivartan rally' at Bastar district. On May 28, 2013, considering the gravity and magnitude of the incident, the then Raman Singh led BJP government in the state set up a special judicial inquiry commission headed by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, a sitting judge of the High Court, and was directed to submit the report in three months on circumstances that led to the attack and other related issues.

The tenure of the commission was extended from time to time by the state government. On January 7, 2019, the judicial panel recorded that 67 witnesses have been examined in the matter and closed its proceedings and directed the parties to submit their written synopsis. On January 21, 2019, the newly elected Bhupesh Baghel government in the state extended the tenure of the commission till December 31, 2019, for submitting its report and referred eight more terms of reference in addition to nine terms of reference given in 2013. The state government claimed that on July 27, 2019, the probe panel reopened the proceedings and in September, last year observed that no fresh witnesses will be summoned after October 1, 2019. On September 30, Officer-in-Charge Sunder Raj P of the case filed an affidavit and on October 11, he requested the probe panel to examine the witnesses named in his affidavit on the ground that they were relevant for the inquiry. The state government had also moved the application for summoning Ponwar for recording his evidence as an expert.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to join COVAX vaccine facility, as Chile, Israel, UAE also sign up

Brazil, which has the worlds second-highest coronavirus death toll, has decided to join the global COVID-19 vaccine partnership known as COVAX and will earmark 2.5 billion reais 454 million for securing vaccines through it, President Jair B...

'We're in despair': Marseille bars protest against COVID shutdown

Hundreds of restaurant owners and bar staff protested outside Marseilles commercial court on Friday against a government order to shut from Saturday to curb the surge in new coronavirus cases in Frances second biggest city.The government or...

Eugenie Sage presents Loder Cup to winner Graeme Atkins

The Minister of Conservation Minister, Eugenie Sage, today presented Aotearoa New Zealands most prestigious conservation award, the Loder Cup, to the 2020 winner Graeme Atkins while in GisborneTranga-nui-a-Kiwa.Graeme Atkins of Ngti Porou i...

Security forces defuse 4 landmines in Jharkhand

Security forces on Friday defused four landmines allegedly planted by Naxalites on a road in Jharkhands Palamu district, police said. The Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs, weighing 12- 15 kg each, were laid on a road near Mansuria village ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020