UK PM Johnson offers condolences to family of fatally shot police officer

UK PM Johnson offers condolences to family of fatally shot police officerReuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:31 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday offered his condolences to the family of a police officer who was shot and killed at a police station in south London.
"My deepest condolences go to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer who was killed in Croydon last night," he said on Twitter. "We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe."
