Two ISIS terrorists held in Pakistan's Punjab province
Two Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists, who were planning an attack on vital installations in Pakistan's Punjab province, have been arrested, police said on Friday. They had planned to attack vital installations there," officials said. Investigation is on to ascertain the ISIS network in Punjab district. The Pakistani government officially denies the presence of ISIS on its soil..PTI | Lahore | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:59 IST
Two Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists, who were planning an attack on vital installations in Pakistan's Punjab province, have been arrested, police said on Friday. The Daesh militants were picked up from Dera Ghazi Khan district, nearly 400 km from provincial capital Lahore, on Thursday, in an operation led by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).
"The CTD team received credible information that two terrorists of a proscribed organisation ISIS were present in the limits of Police Station Darahma in DG Khan district. They had planned to attack vital installations there," officials said. The accused were identified as Usman, alias Hanzla, and Azhar. Explosives and material to make an improvised explosive device were recovered. Investigation is on to ascertain the ISIS network in Punjab district.
The Pakistani government officially denies the presence of ISIS on its soil..
- READ MORE ON:
- ISIS
- Punjab
- Pakistan
- Lahore
- Dera Ghazi Khan
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Marseille's hospitals back on crisis footing as coronavirus spreads again in France
Croatia's bar, restaurant owners halt work to seek help over coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
India supported us by sending essential medicines during COVID-19 crisis: French Defence Minister