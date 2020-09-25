Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two ISIS terrorists held in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists, who were planning an attack on vital installations in Pakistan's Punjab province, have been arrested, police said on Friday. They had planned to attack vital installations there," officials said. Investigation is on to ascertain the ISIS network in Punjab district. The Pakistani government officially denies the presence of ISIS on its soil..

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:59 IST
Two ISIS terrorists held in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists, who were planning an attack on vital installations in Pakistan's Punjab province, have been arrested, police said on Friday. The Daesh militants were picked up from Dera Ghazi Khan district, nearly 400 km from provincial capital Lahore, on Thursday, in an operation led by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

"The CTD team received credible information that two terrorists of a proscribed organisation ISIS were present in the limits of Police Station Darahma in DG Khan district. They had planned to attack vital installations there," officials said. The accused were identified as Usman, alias Hanzla, and Azhar. Explosives and material to make an improvised explosive device were recovered. Investigation is on to ascertain the ISIS network in Punjab district.

The Pakistani government officially denies the presence of ISIS on its soil..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's coronavirus tally crosses 70,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed the 70,000-mark with the detection of 1,313 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. Six more people succumbed to the disease overnight, pushing the death toll to 459, health mini...

For Ugandan activist, COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight

In a run-down residential compound in Kampala, Vanessa Nakate thrusts her fist in the air as she rallies 30 young demonstrators to defend their planet against climate change.What do we want she shouts, to a ragged chorus of climate justice....

Heroin, brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized in Assam

The police on Friday seized brown sugar and heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assams Karbi Anglong district and arrested two persons, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma intercep...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for horror week, best for dollar since April

After the slide it was the see-saw for markets on Friday, as stocks in large parts of the world, the euro and Dr Copper all headed for their worst weeks since the peak of the coronavirus turmoil and the dollar cemented its best run since Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020