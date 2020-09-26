Truck driver arrested for sending hate messages against UP CM

The Uttar Pradesh police received hate messages against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on its 112 emergency helpline number, officials said on Saturday. A case was registered at the Hazratganj Police Station after the threatening text messages were received on Wednesday, DCP (Central) Somen Barma said.

A truck driver, Amarpal, hailing from Etawah was arrested from Bara Birwa area here in this connection, the officer said. The accused is being questioned and further investigation is on in the matter, he added. PTI SAB SRY