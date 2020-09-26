Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 a litmus test of global unity, Thai Prime Minister tells world leaders

The COVID-19 pandemic is a “litmus test” of the faith in multilateralism and unity among nations, the Prime Minister of Thailand told world leaders gathered virtually at the UN General Assembly, urging every country to renew their trust in international cooperation.

UN News | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:26 IST
COVID-19 a litmus test of global unity, Thai Prime Minister tells world leaders

Addressing the Assembly’s annual high-level debate via a pre-recorded video, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called on the leaders to “remain steadfast and not be shaken by nationalist sentiments or anti-globalization tendencies.”

The global crisis, he said, should motivate us to “unite as one”, since it has been proven that no nation can face the challenges alone.

“Such is the future we want.”

COVID-19 response

In his address, Prime Minister Prayut reaffirmed the Thai Government’s commitment to control the spread of COVID-19, informing the Assembly of its efforts to that effect, in accordance with the International Health Regulations 2005 and the UN World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The measures include health screening for all inbound and outbound travellers; the “stay home, save lives” campaign; social distancing in public spaces; and providing comprehensive, timely and transparent information, while combatting fake news and disinformation. In addition, more than one million village health volunteers are supporting efforts in communities.

“All patients, regardless of nationality, have been guaranteed equal access to medical treatment,” the Prime Minister added, noting that the Government has also introduced economic-response packages to help individuals and businesses.

In helping revive the economy, Thailand’s efforts focused on the bio-, circular- and green- economy, and it has applied the concept of Sufficiency Economy Philosophy, a nationally driven approach to strengthen sustainability and resilience, while leaving no one behind.

Sustainable development

Turning to sustainable development, Prime Minister Prayut said that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic threaten to delay the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the 2030 deadline.

“We must, therefore, work harder, cooperate closer, and further promote the development path with people at the centre. We must also prioritize the participation of all stakeholders and emphasize utilizing technology for development,” he urged the General Assembly.

The Prime Minister also informed world leaders of Thailand’s collaboration with the international community and the UN system, including its co-hosting of the Global South-South Development Expo 2021 in Bangkok, in partnership with the UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Crisis teaches lessons

Wrapping up, the Prime Minister of Thailand said while crises bring suffering, they also teach useful lessons, which help in formulating stronger and more effective responses to future challenges.

The “new normal” and future social landscape depend on both the current as well as the youth and new generations, he said.

“Together we must create a space for all generations to join hands in collaboration in order to plan for a future that we want,” added the Prime Minister.

Full statement available here

Visit UN News for more.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Thai

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a judicial official said Saturday. Two pe...

Cycling-Van der Breggen completes world championships double with road race title

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands claimed the road race gold medal in emphatic style at the world championships, prevailing after a long solo ride to add to her time trial title for a rare double on Saturday. Van der Breggen, who had ...

Owner of fire-stricken ship to pay USD 2.3M for Sri Lankan help

The owner of a large oil tanker that caught fire off Sri Lankas coast has agreed to pay USD 2.3 million to the island nation for its help in extinguishing the blaze, an official said Saturday. MT New Diamond, which was carrying nearly 2 mil...

Centre plans to strengthen district skill committees under PMKVY-III: Minister

The Centre is planning to strengthen district skill committees as part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY as the initial one-year plan of the flagship skill development scheme has been cleared by the Prime M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020