UP: Rs 1 cr home of gangster Khan Mubarak razed; Rs 1.2 cr property of criminal Sunil Rathi attached

A two-storey house, worth over Rs 1 crore, of gangster Khan Mubarak was razed on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district, a government spokesperson said. On September 22, the Ambedkar Nagar district administration had demolished 20 shops worth around Rs 1.40 crore belonging to the gangster. As many as 35 cases are registered against Mubarak in various districts of the state. Action was also initiated under the Gangsters Act on a complex in Hansvar market, according to the official.

Meanwhile, in Baghpat, illegal properties, worth Rs 1.20 crore, of criminal Sunil Rathi, who allegedly killed dreaded criminal Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat jail in July 2018, were attached on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said three houses and a luxury car belonging to Rathi were attached under the Gangster Act.