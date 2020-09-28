Left Menu
Development News Edition

KPSS chief's fast-unto-death stir enters 9th day, demands for jobs to Kashmiri Hindus

KPSS, which is an organisation looking after the welfare of Kashmiri Hindus who have not migrated from the valley following the rise of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, blamed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department for derailing every initiative of the government to address problems and implement demands of Kashmiri Hindus living in the valley since 1990. KPSS president Tickoo along with a member of the community, Sandeep Koul, sat on the fast-unto-death protest that has entered the ninth day, the leaders said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:53 IST
KPSS chief's fast-unto-death stir enters 9th day, demands for jobs to Kashmiri Hindus

The fast-unto-death by the chief of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) Sanjay Tickoo has entered the ninth day on Monday with demands by people from the community living in the valley to provide them jobs under central government employment package apart from relief and accommodation to non-migrant Kashmiri Hindus. KPSS, which is an organisation looking after the welfare of Kashmiri Hindus who have not migrated from the valley following the rise of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, blamed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department for derailing every initiative of the government to address problems and implement demands of Kashmiri Hindus living in the valley since 1990.

KPSS president Tickoo along with a member of the community, Sandeep Koul, sat on the fast-unto-death protest that has entered the ninth day, the leaders said. They completed 192 hours of fast-unto-death at Shri Sidhi Vinayak Ganesh Mandir at Ganpatyaars (Habaa Kadal) area of Srinagar but the administration is still silent on the issue and are playing with the life and sentiments of the Kashmiri Hindus living in Kashmir Valley, they said.

"Kashmiri Hindus faced isolation since 2014 and since August 2019,  we became invisible for the administration. They are playing with us," they said. KPSS demands implementation of High Court directions and recommendations of the MHA regarding jobs to be provided to the unemployed educated Kashmiri Hindu youths living in valley.

They blamed the Disaster Management Relief, Return and Rehabilitation Department for deliberately delaying the process for more than four years, some leaders said. They demanded a smooth process of providing bonafide certificates to all the aspirants of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits and monthly financial aid to 808 such families living in Kashmir since 1990, they added.

They also demanded grant of accommodation to all deserving non-migrant KP families living in the valley as per recommendations of the MHA and extension of benefits of migrant welfare fund to the non-migrant KPs of the Kashmir Valley..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge urges Apple, Epic Games to put antitrust claims before jury

A federal judge in California on Monday urged Apple Inc and Fortnite creator Epic Games to take their antitrust dispute before a jury, saying the higher courts would be less likely to overturn the result.I know Im just a stepping stone for ...

Special NIA court adjourns hearing on custody of Chhatradhar Mahato till Oct 10

A special NIA court here on Monday adjourned hearing in a prayer by the National Investigation Agency for custody of Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed Peoples Committee Against Police Atrocities PCAPA, after his lawye...

Saudi Arabia says it busted terrorist cell trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Saudi Arabia took down a terrorist cell this month that had received training from Irans Revolutionary Guards, arresting 10 people and seizing weapons and explosives, the spokesman for the presidency of state security said on Monday.In a st...

RCB win Super Over, Kishan and Pollard win hearts of MI fans

Mumbai Indians man for all seasons Kieron Pollards scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Sainis spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020