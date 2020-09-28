Stir against farm laws: Karnataka BJP accuses Congress of 'reckless and irresponsible acts'

Responding to the nationwide agitation in state capitals under the aegis of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC), Karnataka BJP accused the Congress of displaying "fake concern for farmers" and "risking people's lives with reckless and irresponsible acts." "Dear Indian National Congress, congratulations for disrupting public life to display your fake concern for farmers through today's Bandh. What did you really achieve? Do you even realize that you put the lives of people at risk with your reckless and irresponsible act?" Karnataka BJP tweeted through its official handle.

It hash-tagged the tweet CONgressAgainstFarmers. Earlier today, in the series of continuing opposition to agriculture sector reform laws passed by the BJP-led Central Government, the Congress Party organised nationwide agitation in state capitals under the aegis of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC).

"The protests were aimed at making the deaf Government listen to the voice of farmers and withdraw the atrocious anti-farmers laws passed by the Central government abolishing MSP (minimum support price) and creating corporate monopolies in the farm produce procurement sector," Congress said in an official statement. The party members, including Chief Ministers, PCC presidents, party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and party office bearers assembled in state headquarters at important sites and marched to the Raj Bhavans to lodge their protest against the new laws. (ANI)