Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J-K administration to respond to plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti's amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detention cannot be forever and "some via media" should be explored

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place a request to the authorities for attending party meetings

The apex court permitted Iltija and her uncle to meet Mehbooba Mufti in detention. Mehbooba, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 last year.

