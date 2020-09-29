Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge to weigh whether to drop criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn

A federal judge on Tuesday will weigh whether to grant a request by the Justice Department to dismiss a criminal charge against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn in a highly anticipated court hearing. The hearing will pit the Justice Department and Flynn's defense attorneys against John Gleeson, a former trial judge who was tapped by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to argue against the government's position that the case should be dropped.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:30 IST
U.S. judge to weigh whether to drop criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A federal judge on Tuesday will weigh whether to grant a request by the Justice Department to dismiss a criminal charge against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn in a highly anticipated court hearing.

The hearing will pit the Justice Department and Flynn's defense attorneys against John Gleeson, a former trial judge who was tapped by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to argue against the government's position that the case should be dropped. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, was charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump's candidacy.

Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump took office concerning U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia under President Barack Obama. Last year, Flynn switched lawyers and pursued a scorched-earth defense strategy by claiming the FBI had set him up.

In May, Attorney General William Barr stunned many in the legal community when he ordered prosecutors to have the case dropped. Critics have accused Barr of giving special treatment to Trump allies. The unusual move led Sullivan to tap Gleeson, whom he instructed to argue against the Justice Department's legal position.

Flynn's attorneys tried to force Sullivan's hand by appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, arguing that Sullivan is required by law to grant the Justice Department's request for dismissal. Sullivan has said he is "not a rubber stamp" and wants to carefully scrutinize the Justice Department's request before deciding whether to grant it.

The court handed Flynn a victory in June, and directed Sullivan to drop the criminal charge, but the win was short-lived. Sullivan asked the court for a re-hearing of the case, and on August 31, the appellate court overturned the prior order, saying Sullivan has the authority to appoint Gleeson and hear arguments.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pensioners' paradise lost: COVID sows fear among Cote D'Azur retirees

On a plot of gravel overlooking the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea, Jean-Claude Calcagno prepares for a round of petanque, the French version of lawn bowls and a sport favoured by retirees.His club in the French resort of Nice wo...

ADNOC and Apollo-led consortium close $5.5 billion real estate investment partnership

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC said on Tuesday it closed its 5.5 billion real estate investment partnership with entities owned andor advised by Apollo Global Management Inc subsidiaries and a group of institutional investors.The ...

WRAPUP 4-Global coronavirus pandemic passes 'agonizing milestone' of a million deaths

The global coronavirus death toll rose past a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live. The number of ...

Bhim Army protests at Safdarjung Hospital, demands death penalty for Hathras gang-rape culprits

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters held a protest on Tuesday at Delhis Safdarjung Hospital, where a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradeshs Hathras died days after being gang-raped, demanding the culprits be sentenced to d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020