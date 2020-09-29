Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman slams Sonia Gandhi's advice to party-ruled states on farm bills, cites Congress manifesto

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday targeted Congress over party chief Sonia Gandhi's advice to party-rules states to bypass farm laws brought by Centre through legislative measures and said the opposition party in its 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto had promised repeal of Agricultural Produce Market Committees Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:48 IST
Sitharaman slams Sonia Gandhi's advice to party-ruled states on farm bills, cites Congress manifesto
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday targeted Congress over party chief Sonia Gandhi's advice to party-rules states to bypass farm laws brought by Centre through legislative measures and said the opposition party in its 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto had promised repeal of Agricultural Produce Market Committees Act. Sitharaman said in tweets that Congress had promised to make trade in agricultural produce--including exports and inter-state trade--free from all restrictions.

She asked if Congress had made false promise during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections or is "provoking people now" by asking states to bypass the central legislation. "From Section 7 page 9 of the INCIndia Lok Sabha 2019 manifesto: 'Congress will repeal the Agricultural Produce Market Committees Act and make trade in agricultural produce--including exports and inter-state trade--free from all restrictions'," Sitharaman said.

"Did INCIndia give a false promise during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections or are they provoking people now by asking states to bypass the central legislation? Wonder who advises their President?" she asked. Sonia Gandhi on Monday advised the Congress-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their respective states under Article 254(2) of the constitution, which allows the state legislatures to pass a law, "to negate the anti-agriculture central laws encroaching upon state's jurisdiction under the constitution".

"This would enable the states to bypass the unacceptable anti-farmers' provisions in the three draconian agricultural laws including the abolition of MSP and disruption of APMCs in Congress-ruled states. This would also alleviate the farmers from the grave injustice done by the Modi Government and BJP," a Congress statement had said. Article 254(2) of the constitution provides that where a law made by a state legislature with respect to one of the matters enumerated in the concurrent list "contains any provision repugnant to the provisions of an earlier law made by Parliament or an existing law with respect to that matter", then, the law so made by the legislature "shall, if it has been reserved for the consideration of the President and has received his assent, prevail in that state".

The parliament passed three farm bills - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - during the monsoon session of parliament. Congress and several other opposition parties have opposed the provisions of the bills.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the three farm bills.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Company making forged labels for COVID-19 test kits busted in Noida; one arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a company manufacturing forged wrappers for COVID-19 test kits and arrested a person, officials said here. Nearly four lakh such labels were recovered from the company located in Sector 7, under the Sector...

Farmers supportive of Centre's new agri laws, says Maha BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said agitations against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre were political in nature with the aim of creating confusion among farmers. A slew of measures to increase the pr...

People News Roundup: The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown; COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.The joy of birdsong graces David Attenboroughs lockdownBritish naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the ...

Early closing for some Polish bars as COVID infections rise

Restaurants and bars will have to close at 10 p.m. at the latest in areas of Poland worst affected by the coronavirus, the health minister said, adding that there would be no nationwide lockdown.Poland reported 1,326 new COVID-19 infections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020