India faring better than many developed nations in fight against COVID-19, says Harsh Vardhan

India is faring better than many developed nations in all parameters of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday as he highlighted the "continuously rising" recovery rate and "progressively falling" fatality rate in the country. This is the result of combined efforts of all the organisations and citizens of the country, Vardhan said as he along with Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment released a booklet on 'COVID-19- Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry' through a virtual platform.

"These guidelines will help in the welfare of industrial workers. The guidelines act as comprehensive planning guidance for employers and workers to help identify risk levels of COVID-19 at individual workplace settings in their premises and to determine appropriate control measures," the health minister was quoted as saying in a statement by his ministry. The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of workers. As the country is moving towards unlocking of economic activities, it is important that the guidelines are followed within the industry premises, he said.

"Scientific prevention, precaution and positive attitude will help us in our fight against coronavirus. These guidelines will provide guidance for assessment, categorization and mitigation of risk related to varied work-related exposures to COVID-19 and contingency plan," he said. These guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitization of the workplace.

On India's fight against COVID-19, Vardhan said, "In all parameters of COVID-19, India is faring better than many developed countries. The continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling case fatality rate have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all states and Union Territories. This is a result of the combined efforts of all organisations and citizens of the country." He also lauded ESIC hospitals for playing an important role in providing services to coronavirus patients. Vardhan also urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The minister reiterated that till the time a vaccine is available, the social vaccine in the form of masks or face covers, hand washing and maintaining physical distancing need to be adhered to, the statement said. On the occasion, Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, "These guidelines for the safety of industrial workers will encourage people. It is important to prepare ourselves mentally for the present situation and spread awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour." PTI PLB NSD