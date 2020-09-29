Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amnesty halts India operations, saying it is being silenced

It did not name the organisations. London-based Amnesty has highlighted human rights violations in recent months in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region as well as what it said was a lack of police accountability during riots in Delhi in February.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:51 IST
Amnesty halts India operations, saying it is being silenced

The human rights group Amnesty International halted work in India on Tuesday, accusing the government of having frozen its bank accounts as punishment for speaking out about alleged rights abuses. Amnesty said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had blocked its accounts on Sept. 10, forcing it to lay off its India staff after two years of fending off allegations of financial wrongdoing, which it said were baseless.

"This is the latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations by the government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations," Amnesty said in a statement, adding that the government was trying to silence its rights campaigns. The interior ministry said human rights were no excuse for breaking the law, and that Amnesty had channelled large amounts of money to four entities in India in contravention of laws governing foreign financing. It did not name the organisations.

London-based Amnesty has highlighted human rights violations in recent months in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region as well as what it said was a lack of police accountability during riots in Delhi in February. "For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent," said Avinash Kumar, executive director of Amnesty International India.

Critics accuse Modi's conservative nationalist government of stifling dissent in Muslim-majority Kashmir, where insurgents have been fighting for over 30 years, and protests erupted last year after he cancelled the region's autonomy. Opponents also say the government is pushing a Hindu-first agenda, undermining the secular foundations of India's democracy and raising fears among its 170 million Muslim minority.

An Amnesty report last month accused Delhi police of inciting rioters to attack Muslims in February. At least 50 people were killed, mostly Muslims, after the government passed a law limiting non-Hindu immigrants' rights to acquire Indian citizenship. Delhi police said the accusations were nonsense. The interior ministry said Amnesty's assertions that it was being targeted for fighting for human rights were a ploy to divert attention from its alleged flouting of financial laws.

It said Amnesty had applied for permission under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act for financial transfers but this was not granted, making all such contributions illegal. Opposition politician Shashi Tharoor said Amnesty's exit was a blow to democracy and free expression.

"India's stature as a liberal democracy with free institutions, including media & civil society organisations, accounted for much of its soft power in the world. Actions like this both undermine our reputation as a democracy & vitiate our soft power," he said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan, Afghanistan should shun suspicion to build new relationship: Afghan peace official

Pakistan and Afghanistan should shun the suspicion and go beyond the usual stale rhetoric and shadowy conspiracy theories that have held them back, senior Afghan peace official Dr Abdullah Abdullah said on Tuesday. Abdullah, who arrived in ...

Ghaziabad cops rescue 19 Nepalese children from human traffickers, arrest 4

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday rescued 19 Nepalese children from the clutches of human traffickers and arrested a woman and three men involved in the crime, police said. Acting on a tip-off from Delhi Commission for Women, a Ghaziabad poli...

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat has been beached at Alang in Gujarat for scrapping, but a company is making last-ditch efforts to salvage the symbol of Indias rich maritime heritage. An official of the company said it has reached an ...

Pandemic shows international cooperation ‘delivers results’, says German Foreign Minister

Heiko Maas highlighted examples of recent peace efforts, such as the ceasefire in Ukraine, the possibility of renewed talks between the warring sides in Libya, and developments in relations between Israel and Arab countries in the Gulf re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020