India's COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases.

It also includes 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state which has reported 14,976 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths and 19,212 discharges on Tuesday. The total cases in the state has risen to 13,66,129, including 36,181 deaths and 10,69,159 discharges. The active cases stand at 2,60,363.

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,190 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 9,836 recoveries and 35 deaths. The total positive cases have risen to 6,87,351, including 6,22,136 recoveries, 59,435 active cases and 5,780 deaths, the Health Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh informed. Tamil Nadu reported 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, 5,501 recoveries and 70 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 5,91,943, including 5,36,209 recoveries, 9,453 deaths and 46,281 active cases, the State Health Department said.

A total of 48 deaths and 3,227 fresh positive cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 2,76,325 including 2,43,481 recoveries, 27,524 active cases and 5,320 deaths. Kerala reported 7,354 new COVID-19 cases 3,420 recovered cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 61,791, State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

A total of 2,148 new COVID-19 cases, 1,800 discharged cases and 15 deaths were reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases has risen to 1,33,119 till date, including 20,376 active cases, 1,10,254 discharged cases and 1,471 deaths, the State Health Department, Government of Rajasthan said. Karnataka reported 10,453 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 6,628 discharges and 136 deaths, taking total cases to 5,92,911 including 4,76,378 discharges and 8,777 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,07,737, the State Health Department said.

Mizoram reported 89 new recovered COVID-19 cases today. The total positive cases rose to 1,958, including 1,548 discharges, 410 active cases and there was no COVID death till date in the state, Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram informed. Himachal Pradesh reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 259 recoveries on Tuesday. The total positive cases in the state stand at 14,491, including 10,866 recoveries,176 deaths and 3,424 active cases till date, the State Health Department, Government of Himachal Pradesh said.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

