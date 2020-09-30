Justice is served: Maha BJP chief on Babri case verdict

Justice is served: Maha BJP chief on Babri case verdictPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:29 IST
Maharashtra BJP presidentChandrakant Patil on Wednesday welcomed the special court'sverdict acquitting all accused in the Babri masjid demolitioncase, saying "justice has been served"
"The BJP welcomes the judgement to acquit the accusedparty leaders such as L K Advani, Dr Murali Manohar Joshi, UmaBharti among others in the demolition of controversialstructure in Ayodhya. The justice has been served in thiscase
"The act of demotion was out of suppressed anger ofthe people but the then government framed BJP leaders," hesaid in a statement.
